SCCPSS Remote Registration Assistance

The Savannah Chatham County Public School System will provide assistance with registration for the 2020-2021 school year at two remote locations. Don’t wait until the first day. Parents/guardians with any student new to the District or any existing students who may have had an address change should make sure to get registered.
Schools will not be open for student registration. Families who need registration assistance may utilize any of the remote options that are offered below.
SCCPSS
REGISTRATION
ASSISTANCE AT SAVANNAH MALL:
Savannah Mall
(2nd floor next to Target) Beginning August 13, 2020
(Monday to Friday)
9:00am to 3:00pm
Book appointments
online: Savannah
Mall schedule
SCCPSS
REGISTRATION
ASSISTANCE AT THE
STUDENT & FAMILY
SERVICE CENTER
SCCPSS Student & Family
Service Center
400 East Broad Street,
Savannah, GA
Starting August 17
(Monday – Friday)
8:00am to 2:00pm
Book appointments online: Student and Family
Service Center Schedule
An online form is available for Student Registration.
For questions on any of the remote assistance locations or student registration, please (912) 395-5584.