SCCPSS Remote Registration Assistance

The Savannah Chatham County Public School System will provide assistance with registration for the 2020-2021 school year at two remote locations. Don’t wait until the first day. Parents/guardians with any student new to the District or any existing students who may have had an address change should make sure to get registered.

Schools will not be open for student registration. Families who need registration assistance may utilize any of the remote options that are offered below.

SCCPSS

REGISTRATION

ASSISTANCE AT SAVANNAH MALL:

Savannah Mall

(2nd floor next to Target) Beginning August 13, 2020

(Monday to Friday)

9:00am to 3:00pm

Book appointments

online: Savannah

Mall schedule

SCCPSS

REGISTRATION

ASSISTANCE AT THE

STUDENT & FAMILY

SERVICE CENTER

SCCPSS Student & Family

Service Center

400 East Broad Street,

Savannah, GA

Starting August 17

(Monday – Friday)

8:00am to 2:00pm

Book appointments online: Student and Family

Service Center Schedule

An online form is available for Student Registration.

For questions on any of the remote assistance locations or student registration, please (912) 395-5584.