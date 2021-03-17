SCCPSS Kindergarten Orientation To Be Held

Virtual Kinder­garten Orientation will take place for all Savannah-Cha­tham County Public School elementary and K8 sites on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 5pm. Parents and guard­ians of children who will attend kindergarten next school year (2021-2022) are encouraged to participate in the virtual meeting for the school their child will be at­tending.

The virtual orien­tation will include an infor­mative session conducted by school staff to help parents understand what they must do to register their child for school, how to prepare chil­dren for school, and what to expect from the SCCPSS Kindergarten Program.

For more informa­tion on the virtual orienta­tion, please visit the website for the school where your child will be attending. At­tendance zone information can be found under the “Stu­dent Registration” section of the “Family” tab found at www.sccpss.com.

For a list of all Savannah Chatham County Public Schools, please vis­it the “Schools” tab of the district’s website at www.sccpss.com