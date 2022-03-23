SCCPSS Kindergarten Orientation

Virtual Kindergarten Orientation will take place for all Savannah-Chatham County Public School elementary and K8 sites on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 5pm. Parents and guardians of children who will attend kindergarten next school year (2022-2023) are encouraged to participate in the virtual meeting for the school their child will be attending.

The virtual orientation will include an informative session conducted by school staff to help parents understand what they must do to register their child for school, how to prepare children for school, and what to expect from the SCCPSS Kindergarten Program.

For more information on the virtual orientation and the link, please visit the website for the school where your child will be attending. Attendance zone information can be found under the “Student Registration” section of the “Family” tab found at www.sccpss.com.

For a list of all Savannah Chatham County Public Schools, please visit the “Schools” tab of the district’s website at www.sccpss.com