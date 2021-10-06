SCCPSS Hosting Vaccination Clinics At Area High Schools

SCCPSS is committed to providing resources to our students and school families to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. To help meet that goal, SCCPSS has teamed up with St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System, the Coastal Georgia Department of Health, Hospice of Savannah, Savannah Fire Department, and Chatham Emergency Services to host vaccine clinics at area high schools for students and school families, 12 years of age or older. Schools have been divided into clusters with neighboring elementary and middle schools assigned to a high school. First shots, second shots and Pfizer boosters will be offered to those who meet the criteria. All sites will offer vaccinations from 1:30 – 4:30 on the specified dates. Appointments are not required but participants will be asked to register prior to vaccination clinic date. A link to register for each site is found bit. ly/3oxF6eH Parental consent is required for anyone under the age of 18. Consent form are available on our website, sccpss.com.