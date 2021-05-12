SCCPSS District Teacher Of The Year Cherie Dennis Named Top Ten Finalist For State Teacher Of The Year

SCCPSS is pleased to announce that our 2021- 2022 District Teacher of the Year has been selected as a Top Ten Finalist for State Teacher of the Year. Cherie Dennis is currently in her eleventh year of teaching. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, Stanford University, Armstrong Atlantic State University, and Mercer University. She is presently an ESOL teacher at Hesse K-8 School.

The finalists were chosen from a pool of applicants all previously selected as their school district’s Teacher of the Year. The applications were read by a panel of judges that included teachers, past Georgia Teacher of the Year winners, administrators, community leaders and others. The finalists were chosen based on the strength of their essay responses.

“I am incredibly proud to announce the finalists for 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year,” Superintendent Woods said. “This is a group of creative, hardworking, talented teachers who pushed through great challenges this year to ensure students were still able to learn, connect, and grow. I am proud to call each of them my colleagues.”

SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said,” “Cherie Dennis is a prime example of the extraordinary teachers Savannah Chatham County Public Schools can boast of throughout our district. I am excited and very proud to have her representing SCCPSS as she moves forward as a candidate for State Teacher of the Year.”

Because the Georgia Teacher of the Year program was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s finalists were selected from the original 2021 cohort (those initially slated to be recognized in May 2020). This ensured that cohort would not miss the opportunity to be recognized by the statewide program.

Finalists will meet with a panel of judges for a formal interview and give speeches virtually. The winner will be announced August 7, 2021.

The 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year will travel around the state and nation, as COVID-19 protocols allow, serving as an ambassador for the teaching profession in Georgia. He or she will also be entered in the National Teacher of the Year competition.