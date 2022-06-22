SCCPSS Communication Staff Receives National Recognition

By Savannah Tribune | on June 22, 2022

The SCCPSS Division of Communications has received ten 2022 Publications and Digital Media Excellence awards from the National School Public Relations Association – recognition in each category staff entered. The Publications and Digital Media Awards contest is open to all public or private schools or districts, including special schools such as vocational technical institutes, regional or county education service agencies, education agencies and private businesses serving as partners with those organizations.

The District received five Awards of Merit and five Honorable Mentions. The categories and entries are listed below.

SCCPSS Director of Communications Stacy Jennings says, “We have an amazing team of professionals who work hard every day to make sure our school families and staff are kept up-to-date with the most accurate information available. The competition among the NSPRA entries is always fierce and it’s nice to see how we stack up next to districts from all over the country.”

NSPRA Publication and Digital Media prizes are awarded according to publication type and type and size of organization. Entries are judged only against those from similar organizations. SCCPSS competes in each category against the largest school districts in the country. Each entry is judged on the overall excellence of the entry as well as its quality compared to other entries in the category.

SCCPSS 2021-22 NSPRA Publications &

Digital Media Award

Recognitions

Social Media

Award of Merit

Entry: SCCPSS 2021 ESPLOST Social Media

Promotion

Special Purpose

Publication

Award of Merit Entry: SCCPSS Forward to

School Newspaper Insert Video (Outside Contractor)

Award of Merit

Entry: Embrace Summer

Learning

Print Newsletter/

Newspaper

Award of Merit Entry: Graduation 2021

Excellence in Writing

Award of Merit

Entry: Superintendent’s Op-Ed – ‘Ready to move forward to school’

Internet/Intranet

Honorable Mention Entry: SCCPSS COVID-19

Information Website Video (Produced Internally)

Honorable Mention

Entry: SCCPSS Holiday

Message

Infographic Honorable Mention Entry: Covid Protocols

Marketing/Branding (Branding/Image Package)

Honorable Mention

Entry: Box of Love Internet/Intranet Website

Honorable Mention

Entry: ESPLOST

