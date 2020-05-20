SCCPSS Board and Superintendent To Hold Workshop: The Road Ahead Videoconference

The Board of Education will hold a Special Called Workshop by Videoconference on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Due to the public health emergency declared by the Governor and confirmed by the General Assembly, the Board will continue to meet by videoconference.

A called Workshop will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 9:00am. Anyone wishing to observe the meeting may do so by viewing the livestream broadcast which can be found by visiting www.sccpss.com.

While this is a public meeting, the Board is committed to following CDC guidance and limitations on public gatherings. Any interested citizen may view the live meeting by visiting the District’s website or from the District’s YouTube Channel (www.youtube.com/SCCPSSCommunications).

The Workshop agenda will be posted on the “Board Docs (Agenda)” section under the Board tab of Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s website and can be located below. The meeting will provide a forward look regarding school operational scenarios and possible options for reopening during the 2020-2021 school year. An update on the District’s ESPLOST Construction Program will also be offered.