SCCPSS 2023 Spring Ready To Work Job Fair For High School Students Happening Thursday

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is holding its “Ready to Work” Spring Student Job Fair at the Lower Woodville Campus on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The job fair provides employers and recruitment officers an opportunity to meet sophomores, juniors, and seniors from all SCCPSS high schools who are interested in obtaining employment and exploring other endeavors.

