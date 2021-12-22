SCAD TVFEST Returns In-Person February 3–5, 2022 For 10th Annual Event

Now entering its 10th year, SCAD TVFEST is scheduled to return in-person Thursday, February 3 through Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

SCAD TVFEST is Atlanta’s only TV festival, attracting industry-leading producers, directors, writers, and actors to SCAD’s award-winning Midtown Atlanta location. Screenings in 2022 will take place at the IPIC Theater in Atlanta. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the international television festival focuses on design, creativity, and innovation in television and media production. The festival brings together professionals from all aspects of content production, including broadcast, cable, streaming services, web, social media, and advertising to discuss current industry trends and showcase the best content airing and streaming today.

