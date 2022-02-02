SCAD Tours: Preserving Black History In Savannah’s Community

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is pleased to announce a very special tour that illuminates SCAD’s commitment to preserving local Black history and the university’s enduring fellowship with community leaders. The free bus tours will be held on Super Museum Sunday, February 6th.

“It is important for SCAD to continue to build connections and relationships with the Savannah community and bring awareness to SCAD’s ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating Black history and uplifting diverse voices,” said senior director of library services Darrell Naylor-Johnson. Naylor Johnson, one of the tour leaders, is a SCAD alumnus and has been employed by SCAD for over 30 years.

Guests on the tour will see treasured artwork from Virginia Jackson Kiah, discover how SCAD is celebrating Black women who have made important contributions to our city; learn about SCAD’s ties to the Beach Institute and African American Monument; travel back in time to the 1960’s Azalea Room sit-in; and explore the historic journey of William and Ellen Craft as they traversed the country, through Savannah, in pursuit of freedom from enslavement. In addition, there will be many surprises and delights for guests to enjoy. Tours include special performances by current SCAD performing arts students and American Idol winner Candice Glover.

“Since the 1980’s SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace has been working with community leaders like former Mayor Edna Jackson, pioneer African

American art collector Dr. Walter Evans, and the late W.W. Law and Dr. Abigail Jordan,” said Naylor Johson. “Together they collaborated to save buildings – including some of the first schools for Black children in Savannah, and the Central of Georgia Railway depot which was built by enslaved people – and install historical markers, create monuments, and produce films to tell important stories for generations to come.”

The two hour tours will be held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., beginning and ending at the SCAD Museum of Art located at 106 Turner Blvd.