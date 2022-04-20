SCAD Student Returns From International Hollywood Awards Event

Savannah College of Art and Design student Ari Zaritsky was honored at the L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards Event in Hollywood as a winner in the Illustrators of the Future Contest earning him a cash prize in addition to having his art published in the international bestselling anthology, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 38.

The awards event at the Taglyan Complex on April 8th was a black-tie gala honoring all the writer and illustrator winners as well as announcing the grand prize writer and illustrator winners.

Ari Zaritsky was born in 2001 in a small suburban area in Chicago, Illinois. Since childhood, art has been influencing the way he views things in life. Constantly dissecting and analyzing what is around him and asking himself, “How would I draw this?” has led Ari down a creative path.

Pixar’s Up and Ratatouille were key to Ari discovering a career as an artist. Up’s opening scene moved his mother to tears, all without any spoken words. Ratatouille inspired his stepdad to pursue culinary excellence, because of the phrase, “Anyone can cook.” Because both these films moved his parents, Ari set a new goal for himself: to move people through the art he creates.

Ari has been drawing since his earliest memory. He used to draw only in black and white. He specifically used pencils to shade and draw, which made him steer away from color altogether. Ari’s color blindness has proved to be a challenge. However, swimming at the elite level for eleven years, the challenge was nothing new to him.

Currently, Ari is studying at Savannah College of Art and Design, where he is honing his career skills. When he’s not at school, Ari is working hard to refine his technical skills and add to his portfolio.

The Contest, one of the most prestigious illustrating competitions in the world, is currently in its 34th year and is judged by some of the premier names in speculative fiction.

Since inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future contests have produced 36 anthology volumes and awarded over $1,000,000 cumulatively in prize moneys and royalties. For more info go to www.WritersoftheFuture.com.