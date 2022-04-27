SCAD Museum of Art Celebrates ‘The First Decade’

SCAD Museum of Art hosted a momentous gala event on Thursday, April 21, 2022 celebrating the institution’s 10-year anniversary. The celebration took place al fresco in the museum’s Alex Townsend Memorial Courtyard and included performances, film screenings, and a threecourse dinner by award winning hospitality group Daniel Reed.

The evening was hosted by SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace, SCAD VP of brand experience Kari Herrin, and industrial design student Aniekanabasi Asanga. The event was co-chaired by creative leaders and sisters Wendy Goodman and Tonne Goodman. Both close friends of the university, Wendy Goodman is the renowned design editor at New York Magazine and author of May I Come In? Discovering The World in Other People’s Houses. Tonne Goodman is a legendary stylist, fashion director, and the sustainability editor at Vogue. She is the author of Tonne Goodman: Point of View, which explores her illustrious life and career. The gala host committee included Ellen and Jeep Bolch, MD, Arnika and Stephen Dawkins, MD, Katie Holderness, Melissa Rowan, Justice Leah Ward Sears, Anita and Michael Thomas, Michael Bishop and Shane Thomas. Other notable guests included SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace and Glenn Wallace, Domenico and Eleanore De Sole, Bob and Alice Jepson, Walter and Linda Evans, Gale Singer, Greg Parker, Ginny Brewer, Chiara Visconti di Modrone, David Paddison, and Lori Judge.

The evening featured multiple, unique artistic delights. Accomplished actor and SCAD performing arts professor Isaiah Johnson and elite SCAD vocal ensemble The Honeybees both performed, as well as a DJ set by alumni Jose Ray (B.F.A., painting, 2011). Guests also experienced the debut of a short film celebrating SCAD Museums of Art’s artful first decade and the institution’s award winning historic preservation. Alumni artists’ creative work was showcased, including hand-painted linens by alumni and associate curator at SCAD MOA Ben Tollefson (M.F.A., painting, 2014), and floral designs by alumna Audrey Wagner King (M.F.A., fibers, 2011).

SCAD Museum of Art

As a center for cultural dialogue, the SCAD Museum of Art engages students and communities through dynamic interdisciplinary educational experiences. A growing international roster of artists provides opportunities for students from all majors to learn about wide-ranging artistic practices and worldviews.

The museum has presented exhibitions by artists including Jane Alexander, Radcliffe Bailey, Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller, Carlos Cruz-Diez, Subodh Gupta, and others. The museum’s permanent collection includes the Walter O. Evans Collection of African American Art, the Modern and Contemporary Art Collection, and the SCAD Costume Collection.

For more information visit scadmoa.org