SCAD Donates Thousands Of Art Supplies To Savannah Area Schools

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is pleased to announce the donation of more than 100 boxes of art supplies to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System as part of the university’s annual Buzz Bus event.

Inaugurated by SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace in 2010, the SCAD Buzz Bus has made high-quality arts education possible for thousands of students across the region. Buzz Bus is a part of the SCAD SERVE initiative which empowers the SCAD community to listen to the needs of its neighbors and local leaders, and to create meaningful design solutions that improve quality of life. The tens of thousands of new and gently used art supplies, such as paint, brushes, fabric, charcoal, sketch paper and tools, have been collected by the SCAD students, faculty, and staff to help support local art educators. This year every SCCPSS school will receive a box of supplies.

“Having access to these materials gives our teachers the opportunity to expose an even greater number of students to enriching arts education experiences. Our arts educators can continue to support budding artists at all stages of their development as they explore the world through artistic expression. We are extremely grateful to SCAD for this generous donation,” said M. Ann Levett, Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools.

SCAD SERVE student volunteer Josh Nilsson, an industrial design major from England said, “I love being able to give my time and talents to help people in Savannah, my home away from home. It makes me happy to see all these art supplies going to classrooms where they will be used to spark creativity. When I look into the boxes, I don’t see paint and paper, I see dreams coming true for all the young artists out there.”

The SCAD Buzz Bus art supply giveaway has a decade-long legacy of gifting critical teaching materials to hundreds of local teachers and schools, including new and gently used supplies, artworks, bookshelves, desks, art books, bulletin boards, backpacks, uniforms, and computers. The SCAD Buzz Bus also makes frequent surprise visits to local K-12 schools and organizations to offer oneon one student workshops, book readings, musical performances, and art-supply donations.