SCAD & Deloitte Unveil New Digital Design, Research, and Innovation Studios

By Savannah Tribune | on February 01, 2023

 
 

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has united with Deloitte, the world’s leading service provider, to establish the Deloitte Foundry at SCAD — a preeminent design, research, and innovation studio at the world’s elite university for creative professions.

Since 2019, Deloitte has collaborated closely with SCADpro, the university’s in-house research and design studio, to provide hundreds of SCAD students with opportunities to create design solutions for some of the most complex issues facing public-sector organizations. Over 30 SCAD graduates are now employed by Deloitte as UX designers, service designers, media creators, and more.

Previously known as Ruskin Hall, the Deloitte Foundry (516 Drayton St.) builds on years of fruitful partnership between SCAD and Deloitte and signifies a compelling new chapter in the alliance.

The Deloitte Foundry will launch several new initiatives this year to spur innovative research, design thinking, and business solutions, including:

SCAD+Deloitte Leadership. Pictured L-R: SCAD Chief Financial Officer JJ Waller, Deloitte Digital Senior Manager Greg Voytilla, Deloitte Digital Principal Gretchen Brainard, Deloitte Principal Matt Gentile, Deloitte Vice Chairman/CEO Mike Canning, and SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace
SCAD+Deloitte Leadership. Pictured L-R: SCAD Chief Financial Officer JJ Waller, Deloitte Digital Senior Manager Greg Voytilla, Deloitte Digital Principal Gretchen Brainard, Deloitte Principal Matt Gentile, Deloitte Vice Chairman/CEO Mike Canning, and SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace

• Deloitte Rapid Implementation Studio, where multidisciplinary teams of SCAD students and faculty will immerse themselves in real-world business challenges and develop groundbreaking, actionable solutions rooted in human-centered design.

• Digital Frontier Studio, which will focus on research, design, and implementation strategies around digital frontier topics such as immersive reality, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and more.

• Deloitte Concierge Recruiting Center, a dedicated, on-site resource to mentor and recruit high-performing SCAD students and alumni, establishing an innovative new model for attracting top creative talent.

More From Front Page Go To The Front Page Section

Georgia Prosecutor Nears Endgame In Trump Election Probe With RICO Violations Alleged
Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, Georgia Ports Celebrate First Metaplant Shipment
Black-Owned Media Company RYSE Interactive To Begin Construction On $25 Million Dollar, Innovative Creative Village Project

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.