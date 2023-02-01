SCAD & Deloitte Unveil New Digital Design, Research, and Innovation Studios

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has united with Deloitte, the world’s leading service provider, to establish the Deloitte Foundry at SCAD — a preeminent design, research, and innovation studio at the world’s elite university for creative professions.

Since 2019, Deloitte has collaborated closely with SCADpro, the university’s in-house research and design studio, to provide hundreds of SCAD students with opportunities to create design solutions for some of the most complex issues facing public-sector organizations. Over 30 SCAD graduates are now employed by Deloitte as UX designers, service designers, media creators, and more.

Previously known as Ruskin Hall, the Deloitte Foundry (516 Drayton St.) builds on years of fruitful partnership between SCAD and Deloitte and signifies a compelling new chapter in the alliance.

The Deloitte Foundry will launch several new initiatives this year to spur innovative research, design thinking, and business solutions, including:

• Deloitte Rapid Implementation Studio, where multidisciplinary teams of SCAD students and faculty will immerse themselves in real-world business challenges and develop groundbreaking, actionable solutions rooted in human-centered design.

• Digital Frontier Studio, which will focus on research, design, and implementation strategies around digital frontier topics such as immersive reality, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and more.

• Deloitte Concierge Recruiting Center, a dedicated, on-site resource to mentor and recruit high-performing SCAD students and alumni, establishing an innovative new model for attracting top creative talent.