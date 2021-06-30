SCAD Announces Veronica Biggins As New Chair Of Board Of Trustees

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is pleased to announce the appointment of J. Veronica Biggins as chair of the SCAD Board of Trustees. Biggins has been a member of SCAD’s Board of Trustees since 2018, and she assumes the chairperson role following the retirement of the previous board chair. As chair, she will lead the governing board of the world’s preeminent private, nonprofit, accredited, degree granting university for creative studies, founded in 1978 by President Paula S. Wallace.

“SCAD’s governing board is a working board comprised of experienced, knowledgeable, caring members who gener- ously volunteer their time, expertise, and network for the benefit of SCAD students and alumni,” Wallace said. “Veronica has admirably championed SCAD for many years and will continue to advance the university’s mission as chair of the Board.”

Biggins is renowned for her visionary leadership across multiple industries, as well as in the White House. Her experience includes two decades as the highest-ranking woman in the banking industry, and over 15 years of experience as senior partner in the field of executive search. Previously, Biggins served as Director of Presidential Personnel for the former President of the United States, William Jefferson Clinton, and Executive Vice President for Human Resources at NationsBank (now Bank of America). Biggins is currently a Managing Partner and leads the Board Practice for The Diversified Search Group, which ranked No. 5 on Forbes America’s Best Executive Search Firms 2020.

“It is an honor to assume the role as Chair of the SCAD Board of Trustees following the outstanding leadership of our previous Chair, P.J. Johnson,” Biggins said. “Along with the other SCAD Trustees and President Wallace, I look forward to continuing to support our mission of providing a transformative, engaging environment to develop talented students for creative professions.”

Biggins received a Points of Light Award from the former President of the United States, George W. Bush, for her leadership of the Czech Slovak American Enterprise Fund. She serves on the Board of Trustees of the Woodruff Arts Center, the Board of Directors of Southwest Airlines, and is a member emerita of the CDC Foundation Board and the National Association of Corporate Directors Governance Council.

Biggins holds a Master of Arts in psychology and sociology from Spelman College and a Master of Education degree from Georgia State University, and completed the Advanced Leadership Fellow program at Harvard University. She previously served on the SCAD Board of Visitors (now the Ruskin Society), which she chaired from 2015 to 2017.

She is married to her husband of 50 years, Franklin Biggins, an Atlanta attorney and former judge, and they have two daughters. Their daughter Kenzie Biggins (M.A., LXFM, 2011), an accomplished SCAD alumna and entrepreneur, is Founder and CEO of executive assistant solution network Worxbee.