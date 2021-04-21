SCAD Announces Expansion Of Savannah Film Studios

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is pleased to announce a major expansion of the university’s film and digital media studios. The expansion of Savannah Film Studios, a landmark 10.9-acre project, will include a Hollywood style film backlot, a next-generation XR stage for virtual productions, and new soundstages, among other features. The expanded Savannah Film Studios will be the largest and most comprehensive university film studio complex in the nation.

These facilities will further SCAD’s tremendous impact on the film and television industry in Georgia and beyond, pro ducing the next generation of creative leaders. Of the nearly 15,000 SCAD alumni from entertainment and digital media disciplines, 3,500 SCAD alumni work in the multi-billion-dollar Georgia entertainment industry. Students from an array of SCAD’s top-ranked degree programs, including film and television, performing arts, sound design, motion media design, immersive reality, user experience design, production design, and interactive design and game development will be able to collaborate on innovative and entertaining projects that exceed industry standards and help chart the future of film and television production. “SCAD has always provided our students the most advanced learning resources — quite literally everything any student or professional filmmaker could ever desire: 4K cameras, Foley stages, motion-capture technology, a high-powered SCAD Casting Office, a massive research library, residence halls practically right on set, every degree program required to uplift the heart with stories, and now a 10- acre studio complex and backlot unrivaled at any university, anywhere,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. “Think of the great backlots of movie history: Paramount, Pinewood, Universal, and now, SCAD.”

The backlot will include scenes from Savannah’s iconic historic district, an urban environment featuring alleyways and a gas station, and a suburban backdrop of a town hall and an array of homes in varying architectural styles. The backlot will be constructed in three phases; the first phase will be completed in Fall 2021 with the other two phases slated for completion by 2023. Paul Wonsek, president and owner of Paul Wonsek Associates, will design the backlot expansion.

“The talent of SCAD students and alumni are great assets when the Savannah Regional Film Commission is marketing Savannah as an ideal location for film and television production. The expansion of SCAD’s Savannah Film Studios will mean an even stronger, more knowledgeable workforce in the Savannah region,” said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison.