SCAD Alumni Designs Inauguration Ensemble

“Vice President Kamala Harris—the embodiment of historical firsts—strode proudly onto the world stage as a modern superwoman,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. “Her regal Inauguration Day ensemble was created by SCAD alumnus and CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund-winner Christopher John Rogers, who has dressed Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, and Michelle Obama. Congratulations, Vice President Harris! Bravo, Christopher!”

Christopher John Rogers is an African American fashion designer, born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He graduated from SCAD in 2016 with a BFA degree in fashion.

Encouraged to pursue the arts from a young

age, he obsessed equally over anime. His foray into design began by creating costumes for comic book characters, using random fabric or garbage bags, draping them onto a form, and doing whatever he could do to make his vision come to life. It was this innate sense of experimentation that shaped his design process. He also spent many Sundays in the pews of a Baptist church in awe of the attention to detail that went into monochromatically coordinated silk wool ensembles, complete with feathered hats, stockings, and gloves, which inspired his decision to become a fashion designer.

Rogers launched the CJR brand with his SCAD senior thesis collection and a close cohort of friends from the Class of 2016. Following graduation, the collection received major press after Cardi B wore the Eddie fox, mink, and ostrich intarsia fur coat to the BET Hip Hop Awards. Since then, the brand has received placements in Vogue, Elle, and WWD, and has been worn by prominent celebrities and public figures, including Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Tessa Thompson, Lizzo, and now Vice President Kamala Harris.