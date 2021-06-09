Savannah’s Waterfront To Host Independence Day Fireworks

Savannah’s Waterfront announced they will host the annual Independence Day Fireworks Show on Sunday, July 4th at 9:15pm.

“There’s always a reason to come down to Savannah’s Waterfront, but we are especially excited about this show as it’s the first event we’ve hosted in over a year.” said Julie Musselman, Executive Director.

As we celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, the show is not only entertaining but also symbolic of our freedom in the United States. There will be several opportunities to celebrate our nation’s birthday on Savannah’s Waterfront, including live entertainment at Plant Riverside District, dinner and drink specials at many waterfront restaurants, and the Freedom Floats boat parade.

On July 4th City of Savannah will be offering flat rate $5 parking in city garages and the Savannah Convention Center will offer $5 self parking. Note that parking at the Savannah Convention Center is limited due to construction and the building will not be open. Spectators on the waterfront are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets; however, coolers are discouraged.

Savannah’s Waterfront wishes to thank the sponsors of this year’s show: Budweiser, City of Savannah, Falcon Fireworks, Plant Riverside District, Savannah Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, T-Mobile, Visit Savannah and Yates-Astro.

For more information about Independence Day Weekend on Savannah’s Waterfront please visit savannahswaterfront.com, email us at hello@savannahswaterfront.com or call 912-234-0295.