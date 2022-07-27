Savannah’s Leah Jackson Takes On Harvard

Savannah native, Leah Jackson’s, post-graduation plans from Washington and Lee University are taking her to Boston’s Harvard Medical School in the fall! Jackson’s areas of study at Washington and Lee University included Biology, Film and Visual Culture with a focus on the Healthcare industry. She plans to acquire her Master of Science in Media, Medicine and Health at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

During the summers while she was at Washington and Lee, Jackson would acquire opportunities related to the health field including working at a pediatric center, researching the relation between snacking and obesity and related diseases with Helen l’Anson (John T. Perry Professor of Biology and Research Science, researching widespread diseases and their effects on the disparity of disabled individuals, working as a COVID-19 screener and tester at a Savannah health center, and assisted psychiatric care (outpatient and residential – including offices, homes, and jails). Through these myriad experiences, Jackson gained experience with diverse communities, critical thinking concerning the overlap of multiple disciplines, an interest in new fields and a drive to continue learning.

Leah Jackson is the daughter of Drs. Lester and Lorna Jackson and the granddaughter of the late Annie and Lester Jackson.