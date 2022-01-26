Washington Federal, Inc. parent company of Washington federal Bank, National Association (“WaFd”) recently announced he increase o he number of seats on its board to 12 and appointed three new members effective July 1, 2021: Ms. Sylvia Hampel, and Messrs. Sean Singleton and Shawn Brice. The appointment of these three executives with a wide range of banking, leadership and technology acumen is being done at this juncture to ensure continuity and allow for orderly transition. Singleton is a Savannah native and graduate of the Air Force Academy. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago’s School of Business. He is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Harold Singleton of Savannah.

Bolstering the bank’s commitment to becoming a digital-first bank, says WaFd president and CEO Brent Beardall – “Founding out our mission to e the most highly regarded regional bank in the markets we serve, we are proud to welcome Mr. Sean Singleton to our board of directors” Beardall continued, “Mr. Singleton’s deep experience in capital markets, starting with his time at J. P. Morgan Chase, supporting fintech venture capital engagements as the founder of Oglethorpe Capital LLC, and his passion for financial literacy will help guide our strategy going forward. We originally came to know each other when he represented an investment firm and in the process of studying our business model, noted the progressive strategy of WaFd Bank toward using data to improve the client experience and drive value for both clients and shareholders.”

Washington Federal; Baml. a national bank with headquarters in Seattle, Washington has 226 branches in eight western states.