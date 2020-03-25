Savannahian Among Georgia Black Caucus 2020 Honorees

Mr. John Finney, Savannah native and the former Executive Director of The Economic Opportunity Authority for Savannah-Chatham County, received the “Keeper of The Promise Award” at the 2020 Georgia Legislative Black Caucus Annual Heritage Dinner on February 27, 2020.

Mr. Finney served two years active duty in the United States Army, with one year overseas duty in Okinawa, and four years on arm reserve standby. During his military career, Mr. Finney received the honor of “Soldier of the Quarter” from Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Georgia.

John Finney is Executive Director of the Economic Opportunity Authority for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Incorporated (EOA). EOA is a community action agency founded by the 1964 Economic Opportunity Act to fight poverty by empowering the poor as part of the “War on Poverty.” Mr. Finney has over 50 years of executive and professional experience in human service work, 48 years as Executive Director of EOA Savannah.

Mr. Finney has given service to a variety of boards and organizations. Past memberships, business and civic affiliations include: Former Chair of the Curtis V. Cooper Primary Healthcare Board; EOA Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration in 1972; Organized and established the EOA Multicultural Coalition of Savannah, 2000; Member, Alpha Kappa Delta National Honor Society (Sociology); Board Secretary, United Way of the Coastal Empire; Former Chair of the Sickle Cell Association of Savannah; Leadership Savannah 1977-1978; Salvation Army Board; Girl Scout Council Board; Member, Savannah Development and Renewal Authority; Hospice of Savannah Board; Board of Armstrong State and Savannah State Colleges’ (Universities) Social Work Consortium; Rape Crisis Center Board; Savannah Speech and Hearing Center Board; Vice President, Voluntary Action Center; Treasurer, Cardiovascular Stroke Council, Chatham County.

Mr. Finney is a life member of the Savannah Branch NAACP and currently serves on several local and state boards. John Finney is an active member of Beta Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated. He is also a member of First Union Missionary Baptist Church where he serves on the Deacon Board. He is Sunday School Superintendent and a member of the First Union Baptist Brotherhood Association.

Mr. Finney was married to the late Mrs. Gwendolyn Young Finney. He has two daughters, Jondrea and Sharyn Finney.

Other fellow Georgian “Keeper of The Promise Award” honorees include: Congressman John Lewis, Judge Robert Benham, former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson (accepted by his wife Mrs. Valerie Jackson), Atlanta City Councilman and community organizer Derrick Boazman, and Georgia Department of Corrections Director Pamela Wiggins.