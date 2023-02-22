Fellow artists of Fine Art America recognized world-renowned Savannahian Aberjhani as “Artist of the Week” by National Group for his Official Postered Chromatic Poetics. The honor was announced in Dr. Debra Stewart’s Gallery for the week of February 6, 2023.

“ Silk- featherbrush incorporates patterns, forms, and palettes found within different natural and urban environments,” says Aberjhani to describe his technique developed in 2018. With his hometown as a backdrop and cultural canvas, he captures stories, history, and visions in the visual arts as well as poetry, essays, and creative non-fiction.

He is best known as co-author of the Encyclopedia of the Harlem Renaissance for which he received a Choice Academic Title Award in 2004. In addition, he is author of The River of Winged Dreams and Greeting Flannery O’Conner at the Back Door of My Mind: Adventures and Misadventures in Literary Savannah published in 2020. For more information follow Aberjhani’s artistic and literary news.