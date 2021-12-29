Savannah Woman Donates 100 Winter Hats That She Made To The Canady’s Coats For Kids Campaign

Georgia Welcome wanted to stay busy while she at home during the COVID quarantine. She started out crocheting afghans for other people and soon her efforts evolved into a mission to help children in need during the cold winter months. On December 20, Welcome donated 100 handmade hats to the Canady’s Coats for Kids campaign.

“I was killing time during the pandemic, and I had never done hats before, so I went on YouTube and watched a video to learn how to make them. Then I told my kids that my goal was to make 100 hats.” By September 2021, Welcome reached her goal and contacted Canady’s Heating Air Plumbing about donating the hats for the Canady’s Coats for Kids campaign.

“Mrs. Welcome is such a kind, generous and talented woman. When she called us, how could we say no?” Courtney Carpenter of Canady’s Heating Air Plumbing said. Carpenter added that “Mrs. Welcome’s donation and the donations made by other people show the children that people really do care and want to help others.”

Canady’s Coats for Kids has partnered with the United Way of the Coastal Empire to collect donations of new, unused coats for children aging from infant to 17 years old. Canady’s Coats for Kids will not be able to accept used or damaged coats.

The Canady’s Coats for Kids campaign kicked off on Monday, November 29, 2021 and runs through Monday, January 3, 2022. Canady’s will deliver the coats to the United Way of the Coastal Empire on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The United Way of the Coastal Empire will distribute the coats to member agencies serving children in need in January.

Canady’s Coats for Kids still has donation sites at several convenient locations. Collection boxes will be inside each donation site’s lobby from Monday, November 29, 2021 through Monday, January 3, 2022.

For more information, please go to Canadys.com.