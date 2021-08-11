Savannah Welcomed Georgia Municipal Association For Annual Convention

The City of Savannah excitedly welcomed the Georgia Municipal Association, representing all 537 of Georgia’s cities, for its annual convention from Aug. 6 to 10 and was committed to hosting the event safely.

Consistent with the CDC guidance, GMA recommended that all convention delegates wear face masks during meetings and convention activities, which was also consistent with Savannah’s mask mandate.

“GMA leadership has been overly communicative with all their members throughout the convention planning process to keep us informed about evolving safety precautions as conditions and CDC guidance has changed,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “As mayor of this great city and a proud board member of GMA, I am confident that my fellow elected officials will respect both Savannah’s mask requirement and GMA’s convention mask plan.”

During the Convention Gov. Brian Kemp addressed the GMA members Monday morning, acknowledging the difficulty we all have experienced this past year and a half while leading their respective communities through the pandemic.

Gov. Kemp also addressed the audience about the billions of dollars in one-time federal aid through the American Rescue Plan Act coming to the state to help local economies rebound. “The infrastructure committees that have been set up in this state working with the members of the general assembly will make sure this new funding is targeted in such a way that makes smart long-term investments in our state,” said Governor Kemp.

Five remarkable Georgia city leaders were inducted into the Georgia Municipal Government Hall of Fame during the Georgia Municipal Association’s Annual Convention in Savannah.

The Hall of Fame recognizes city officials who have made extraordinary contributions to the city they serve and have exhibited strong support of the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA). This year’s inductees are:

• Phil Best, former mayor of Dublin and former GMA president

• Vince Williams, mayor of Union City and outgoing GMA president

• Steve Edwards, mayor of Sugar Hill

• Jimmy Burnette, mayor of Suwanee

• Isaiah Hugley, Columbus Consolidated Government city manager