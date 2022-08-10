Savannah Voice Festival Celebrates The Beauty Of Song In Tenth Season Lineup

The Savannah VOICE Festival celebrates the beauty of the human voice with concerts featuring many different genres of song during this tenth anniversary season, which runs from August 7-21. Everyone will be able to enjoy their favorite type of music as the selection of concerts celebrate the diversity of voices and origins of the varied repertoires.

“This season is themed ‘VOICES From Beyond’ and the talent and range of beautiful voices appearing in Savannah this year, allows us to revere and enjoy the significance of song throughout history,” explains Artistic Director Jorge Parodi. “We are not only celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Savannah VOICE Festival, but also the community’s support as we move beyond the challenges of recent years.” As the Savannah VOICE Festival celebrates the different aspects of song, this nonprofit organization invites the community to enjoy a range of exciting concerts.

Elizabeth Baldwin, the American Traditions Competition’s own 2022 Milnes Opera Award Winner, will perform a captivating recital at 6:30 p.m. August 10 at the picturesque Telfair Academy.

The historic Davenport House is also set to host two events, honoring the charm of the museum and the celebratory theme of the festival with the “Coffee Concert Series.” Tickets to this performance include beverages and pastries, meaning audience members can enjoy a charming breakfast while the melodious voices of the Savannah VOICE Festival fill the air. These events will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August

13 and 20 at Davenport House which is located at 324 E. State St.

Be My Love – a Mario Lanza Tribute, starring and written by Festival favorite, tenor Peter Lake with tenor Minghao Lee and soprano Kyaunnee Richardson, and Justin Harvard at the piano. Watch Lanza’s story unfold as the singers reenacts and regales the audience with the story of the famous tenor’s life. This passionate tribute concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. August

16 and 18 at the charming Charles H. Morris Center, located at 10 E. Broad St.

For a full lineup of all Savannah VOICE Festival concerts, performances, master classes and other events, to become a VOICE Member, or to purchase tickets for one of these dazzling musical events, please call 855.766.7372 or email info@savannahvoicefestival.org or visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.