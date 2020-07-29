Savannah Tree Foundation Prep Guide

By Savannah Tribune | on July 29, 2020

In the Southeast, hurricanes and severe weather are as woven into our lives as live oaks and magnolias. At first glance, hurricanes and trees don’t mix. High winds and pounding rains place intense stress on trees. But the good news is that trees have evolved to withstand bad weather. If you keep your tree healthy, you can help keep it standing through the storm.

Savannah Tree Foundation has developed a four-step guide to preparing your trees for hurricane season. Tree care is an ongoing task that should continue throughout the entire life of the tree. Don’t wait until a storm is coming to prepare. Follow these tips each year to best protect your trees and your property: IDENTIFY, INSPECT, PRUNE, PROTECT!

