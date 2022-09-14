Savannah Technical College Foundation Awards More Than $121K For AY2023

Savannah Technical College Foundation awarded more than $121,000 in scholarships for the academic year (AY23). This included $43,000 for last mile scholarship, $36,000 for Career Advancement Program (CAP) scholarship, $12,000 for Student Success scholarship and $12,000 for the Faculty & Staff (HERO) scholarship. Additional student scholarships will be awarded prior to spring and summer semesters.

This week, the Foundation honored more than 100 scholarship students and donors at the annual Scholarship Appreciation Breakfast. Last year, the STC Foundation more than doubled funding for student support through private scholarships (FY22).

Scholarship applications are accepted prior to the start of each semester and are evaluated by STCF Board and Community Council volunteers, along with donors, faculty and staff. A complete list of STC Foundation scholarships is available at www.savannahtech.edu/scholarships.

The Foundation administers 30 different privately funded scholarships assisting students with tuition, fees, tools, books and testing. There are also two endowment scholarships: Patrick Williams Scholarship Fund and Walter & Charlotte Hixon Scholarship Endowment.

Scholarship funds may be used for tuition, fees, books, and pre-approved academic-related supplies purchased at the Savannah Technical College Campus Shop only. Scholarship funds will not be distributed directly to the student. STC scholarship funds are managed by the Savannah Technical College Foundation, a 501 (c)3 organization whose sole purpose is to raise private funds to support the mission of Savannah Technical College. Gifts are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

Privately-funded scholarships are awarded based on criteria established by each of the donors. Any restrictions (age, race, gender, program of study, required hours, GPA, etc.) are included by specific request of the donor and are explicitly tied to the funds received for awards.

