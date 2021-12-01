Savannah Tech Selects Betterson As Surgical Technology Department Head

Savannah Technical College recently selected Bridget Betterson as department head for Surgical Technology. She will develop, manage and teach classes, develop and coordinate curriculum, conduct assessments, evaluate effectiveness of courses through student data, graduate surveys and employer surveys, and ensure compliance with surgical technology accreditation standards of regional and national accrediting agencies.

Betterson has more than 19 years of experience as a certified surgical technologist with the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting. She has been a full-time Surgical Technology instructor for the College since 2018. While employed at Memorial Health University, she had the opportunity to work in many surgical specialties to include General, ENT, Plastics, Orthopedics, and Neurology.

A Savannah native, she is a graduate of Herschel V. Jenkins High School and a STC Surgical Technology graduate. She is a member of the Association of Surgical Technologists.

STC’s Surgical Technology Associate Degree program requires a competitive admissions process. Surgical technologists work under the supervision of a surgeon to facilitate the safe conduct of invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures, ensuring that the operating room environment is safe, that equipment functions properly, and that the operative procedure is conducted under conditions that maximize patient safety. Graduates test to be certified with the national Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) examination to be awarded national certification as a surgical technologist. In AY2020, program graduates had an in-field placement rate of 93.3%. For more info visit savannahtech.edu/SurgicalTech.