Savannah Teacher Named Extraordinary Educator

Crystal Strong, a teacher at Andrea B. Williams Elementary School has been named an Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates, a leading education partner serving more than 10 million teachers and students in 50 states. She joins two other Georgia educators — Mariette Dargan of Augusta and Lindsey King of Alpharetta — who also received this honor.

Strong is among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, DC chosen for this national honor that recognizes educators based on their classroom excellence, including their successes during the remote learning period dating back to last March. They were commended for their innovative practices for student engagement and students’ growth via formal assessments.

Throughout the year, the educators will have opportunities to share their unique experience and expertise with a nationwide audience of educators by being interviewed on podcasts, contributing blog posts and articles to national publications, participating in virtual events, and more. It is an exciting opportunity to have their successes and inventive ideas celebrated and shared with peers in the profession.

“It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike,” said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. “However, this group of Extraordinary Educators— like so many other educators across the country— has more than risen to the occasion. We are proud to recognize Crystal for her hard work, dedication, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the students she serves.”

“My students display the leader in themselves with my guidance every year because I believe that you don’t have to have a title to be a leader. The leader is in you!,” Strong said.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2021 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/ 2021-Class.