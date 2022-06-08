Savannah Subaru Dealership To Hold Pet Adoption Event

By Savannah Tribune | on June 08, 2022

Chatham Parkway Subaru is once again teaming up with One Love Animal Rescue to help rescue and care for abused, neglected, injured, and abandoned dogs and cats right here in our community. Saturday, June 18th, from 11am-1pm, Chatham Parkway Subaru will hold a pet adoption event at the dealership. Everyone is invited to come and add one of these rescued furry friends to their family.

“Helping to provide homes for these animals while also providing happiness to families in our communities is a very heart-warming privilege for us,” says Chatham Parkway Subaru General Manager Winston Pittman, Jr. “We’re always excited to be a part

