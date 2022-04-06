Savannah Students First In Georgia To Be Introduced To CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology Careers

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 1:30 – 2:30 pm at Alfred Ely Beach High School, twenty-five Medical Explorer Post students will participate in CRISPR Classroom’s Meet a Scientist program. In so doing, the Explorers will gain (1) an improved awareness of biotechnology careers, (2) a better understanding of the current possibilities and the problems in the industry, (3) a deeper appreciation for the real power of the scientific method.

Alfred Ely Beach High School alumna, Neferteri Strickland is sponsoring and funding this ground-breaking event for the Medical Explorers through her STEM Orga- nization, TEACHERS&, A Benefit LLC. This group of Medical Explorers from the Memorial Health Medical Explorer Post and the A. E. Beach High School Medical Explorer Post will be the first high school students in Georgia to be introduced to CRISPR. Neferteri explained why CRISPR is a valuable tool in STEM education and what inspired her to bring this presentation to students at her high school alma mater, “Genomic technologies like gene editing promise to improve the treatment of illness and disease through precision medicine versus traditional therapies. As the future workforce in this field, today’s youth should learn about these new career pathways as early as possible.”

For more information about this event or to arrange an interview, contact Barbara Foley at 912- 308-7892 or barbara.foley@scouting.org.

CRISPR is a genetic biotechnology that allows scientists to rewrite DNA; CRISPR offers hope for a new wave of strategies to cure diseases, solve food-shortage crises, and even help mitigate climate change. CRISPR Classroom is an education technology company that works to ensure students, and people in general, have access to learn about gene editing and associated biotechnologies. CRISPR Classroom develops turnkey biotechnology content for educators, aligned with Next Generation Science Standards, to promote critical thinking, communication, and collaboration in high school and college students. Additionally, by connecting learners with real scientists and biotechnology professionals through our Meet a Scientist program, we humanize the science industry in a way that supports connected engagement. To learn how you can bring CRISPR Classroom programs and scientists to your students email us at hello@crisprclassroom.org or visit our website at www.crisprclassroom.org.

Dr. Kristina Tatiossian, Ph.D., a professional CRISPR scientist and founder of CRISPR Classroom, will virtually meet the Explorers to discuss gene editing and help them understand how CRISPR works, Having received her B.S. in Entomology from UC Davis (Davis, CA) and her Ph.D. in Medical Biology from the University of Southern California (Los Angeles, CA), she has made a career out of deeply understanding the magical biological world around and within us. You can find Dr. Tatiossian, on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/in/tatiossian/ – where she invites all interested in her journey to connect and say hello.

Founder of TEACHERS&, Neferteri Strickland is a 1997 graduate of Alfred Ely Beach High School. She is currently a Communications Officer with the Army National Guard, Adjunct Professor of Blockchain Technology at St. Joseph’s University and Cybertechnology Strategist. TEACHERS& is an education consultancy designed to support education stakeholders as they navigate the future of education. Learn more about their education focused entrepreneur support network at https:// www.teachersand.com/