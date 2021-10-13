Savannah State’s Homecoming Event Line-Up Announced

Students, faculty, alumni, and the community are preparing for an eventful week in the city as Savannah State homecoming quickly approaches. The official line-up of activities has been released. Events are scheduled to run from October 11th-17th, 2021.

Included in this year’s homecoming festivities are a Silent Block Party on Monday, Pep Rally with a performance by artist Slime Life Shawty on Tuesday, the Residential Hall step show hosted by Tyler Chronicles from Nick Cannon’s show Wild ‘n Out on Wednesday, the annual Coronation of Mister and Miss Savannah State on Thursday, an On-Campus parade along with an Alumni fish fry and Greek stroll off. The highly anticipated homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers will be held on Saturday. Following the game, Savannah State will host its first-ever Sneaker Ball featuring entertainer and rapper, Blac Youngsta. The week of festivities will culminate that Sunday with a gospel concert hosted by social media personality and comedian, NotKarltonBanks, and performances by Victor Solomon and Shawna Harris.

More information regarding Savannah State’s homecoming line-up can be found online at www.savannahstate.edu/homecoming/. Tickets can be purchased at ssutigers.hometownticketing.com/embed/all?depts= 3.