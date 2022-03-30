Savannah State University To Unveil Photography Exhibition of 100 Pastors’ Rally

Display Includes 32 Photographs Captured by Students and Faculty During Historic Arbery Trial

By Savannah Tribune | on March 30, 2022

 
 

Savannah State University’s Department of Journalism and Mass Communications will unveil a photography exhibition featuring a collection of photographs captured during the historic Ahmaud Arbery state trial in Brunswick, Georgia at a special event to be held Saturday, April 2. Free and open to the public, the event will take place at 1 p.m. in Whiting Hall on the campus of the university, 3219 College St. The exhibition consists of 32 photographs taken outside the Glynn County Courthouse during the 100 Pastors’ Rally in support of the Arbery family on November 18, 2021.

Mass Communications students Kalel Akins, Damien Bryant, Beyoncé Gordon, Alonzo McKinney, and instructor Jason Miccolo Johnson captured the images featured in the exhibition. Johnson, an award-winning photographer and SSU instructor, organized the field trip as part of his African Americans in the Media class.

Highlights of the exhibition include members of the Arbery family, local and national pastors, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King, III, and numerous supporters from across the country. A brief program about the significance of the 100 Pastors’ Rally will follow the exhibition unveiling.

For more information about the photo exhibition, contact Johnson at johnsonjm@savannahstate.edu

