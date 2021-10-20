Savannah State University Theatre Group Presents “Murder Among Friends”

Savannah State University’s official theatre group, Players by the Sea, will present “Murder Among Friends” by Bob Barry beginning at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 – 23. The play will take place on the main stage of the John F. Kennedy Auditorium, located at 3219 College St. inside the Kennedy Fine Arts building. Ticket prices are $10 for the general public and $5 for Savannah State University (SSU) students, faculty, and staff. An artist talk will follow the performance on opening night.

“Take an aging, exceedingly vain actor; his very rich wife; a double dealing, double loving agent; plunk them down in an elegant New York duplex and add dialogue crackling with wit and laughs, and what do you have? The basic elements for an evening of pure, sophisticated entertainment!” said Darryl H. Thompson-Norton, director of the play and associate professor of Theatre and Speech. “We welcome all who enjoy theatre to come and support our talented cast of students.”

The cast consists of James Colley, Kyerrah Robinson, Reno Teasley, Zavier Andrew, Makayla Williams, and Kalel Akins. Players by the Sea is a student organization connected to the theatre discipline with a focus on strengthening the academic program by providing creative and artistic theatrical opportunities.

A unit of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, the Department of Fine Arts, Humanities, and Wellness offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Visual and Performing Arts with disciplines in theatre, dance, music, and visual art. For more information, call 912-358-3342 or email thompsond@savannahstate.edu.