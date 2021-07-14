Savannah State University Presents The Effects Of Ocean Acidification In Virtual Reality

Savannah State University’s Visual Immersive Tangible Applications Learning (VITAL) Research Lab is hosting “The Effects of Ocean Acidification” on Friday, July 16 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event will be held at 3219 College Street in Hubert Building D, third floor, Room 444, and is free and open to the public.

There will be four 1-hour sessions. Participants will see firsthand the impact and effects of carbon emissions on the ocean in virtual reality. To schedule a session, visit calendly.com/vital-ssu/ocean-acidification virtual-reality-event.

“The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration affirms that in the 200-plus years since the industrial revolution began, the concentration of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere has increased due to human actions,” said Mykela Zumbrum, VITAL research lab technician. “During this time, the pH of surface ocean waters has increased by nearly 30 percent in acidity. This increase has far-reaching implications for the ocean and the creatures that live there.”

An extension of the College of Sciences and Technology, the VITAL Research Lab operates within the Chemistry and Forensic Sciences department. This event is made possible by the Office of Title III, a federally funded program designed to support the infrastructure of Historically Black Colleges or Universities. For more information, contact Zumbrum by calling 912-358-4154.