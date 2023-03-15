Savannah State University Invites Community Support For Annual Scholarship Gala

By Savannah Tribune | on March 15, 2023

 
 

Savannah State University (SSU) will host its Annual Scholarship Gala on Saturday, April 1 at the Savannah Convention Center. This special event celebrates the rich history of the institution, while providing meaningful opportunities for the community at large to directly impact student success by contributing financial support to the university’s scholarship fund via Gala sponsorships, ticket purchases, and additional monetary gifts.

“More than 60 percent of our students come from families where household income is usually less than $25,000 a year,” said Dr. Shalonda Mullgrav, Interim Vice President for University Advancement. “Couple that with the continued economic impact of the Pandemic on many families, and many of our students need more assistance than ever before.”

Because the need is often greater than the resources available, the Division of University Advancement is offer- ing nine corporate sponsorship opportunities ranging from $1,500 to $50,000, and requesting commitment by March 15. Organizations who share the heart and mission of the university, and would like to have a meaningful and immediate impact on the next generation of Tigers, are encouraged to step up and be a part of this mission-critical work.

In addition to a formal dinner and dancing this year, University President, Kimberly Ballard-Washington, will present deserving members of the Savannah State University community with Awards of Excellence in the following categories:

Excellence in Arts & Entertainment: Shannon Sharpe
Excellence in Entrepreneurship: Michael Roberson
(Savannah Sauce Company,

Inc.)
Excellence in Leadership:
Melvin Williams
Excellence in Philanthropy:
Frank & Patricia Kabela
Excellence in Scholarship:
Beauty Baldwin

The University is excited to have Senator Derek Mallow and Ms. Jenn Darsey serve as the Gala Co-Chairs. Senator Mallow is the current representative for Georgia’s Senate, District 2, and is an SSU alumnus, class of 2020. Ms. Darsey is the Executive Director of the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless. Both have a deep commitment to the Savannah community.

Information on how to sponsor a table, purchase event tickets or make online donations can be found by visiting savannahstate.edu/ gala. Donations may also be hand-delivered to the Division of University Advancement located at 5000 Jasmine Ave., Savannah, Ga. 31404. For more information, call 912-358-3059 or email UA@savannahstate.edu.

