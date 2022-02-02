Savannah State University Hosts Telfair Museums’ Friends of African American Arts Exhibition for Black History Month

Savannah State University’s Visual and Performing Arts Program is hosting a special exhibition in collaboration with the Telfair Museums’ Friends of African American Arts (FAAA) in honor of Black History Month. The exhibit will be located in the university’s Kennedy Fine Arts Gallery from February 1 through 28, 2022. The gallery is open to the public with free admission. An opening reception will be held on Wednesday, February 2 at 6 p.m.

“We are delighted to host the many talented FAAA artists to exhibit on the Savannah State University campus again,” said Dr. Christen Clougherty, Savannah State University Director of Galleries. “It is a wonderful opportunity for our students to be able to view the art and interact with the artists. This exhibition presents a selection of our talented artist community.”

This exhibit features work in a variety of media – painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media – by 30 current FAAA members.

Exhibiting artists include Nancy Acosta, Megan Alyse, Tony Artemisia, Mamie Jay Atkins, Jackie Black, Leroy Bolden Jr., Deneen Broxton-Harrison, Ruth Cohan, Kimberly Dobson, Brian Gilbert, JoAnn Grafton, Ashley Inniss, Patrice Jackson, Qadree “Najeed” Jackson, Kayla Jefferson, Rafaela Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Tafy LaPlanche, Akeem McMichael, Brian Mullen, Nancey B. Price, Sharonna Ray, Aiysha Sinclair, Gabrielle Torres, Kathy Varadi, Marie Verbeten, Adolphus Washington, DeAndre West, Brian Woods and Calvin Woodum.

Face masks are encouraged while inside campus facilities.

The Kennedy Fine Arts Gallery is located on the campus of the university in the Kennedy Fine Arts Center, 3219 College St. Hours: M-F 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. For more infor contact Dr. Clougherty at 912-220- 4652 or by emailing cloughertyc@savannahstate.edu.