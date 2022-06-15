Savannah State University Honors Staff Member of the Year

Of Savannah State University’s approximately 250 staff members, Helpdesk Coordinator Kimberly Pitts has been named Staff Member of the Year. Pitts works in the university’s Information Technology (IT) Services department, and received the award during the annual Staff Appreciation Day event. The Staff Member of the Year receives a commemorative plaque, a one-year reserved parking permit, one complimentary meal in the campus dining hall, and a special stadium announcement at the homecoming football game.

“Winning this award means so much to me because it is confirmation that I’m reaching the goal I’ve set to be a blessing to Savannah State University. It is motivation to continue to do the best job that I can,” said Pitts. “I pray that I can make a difference with the students, just like the faculty and staff did for me when I was a student.”

Nominated for her positive attitude and willingness to help employees solve their IT challenges above and beyond the need, Pitts is known for being knowledgeable, gracious and dedicated. A native of Savannah, Pitts began working at SSU in February of 2019, and is a double Tiger. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in computer science technology and an Associate of Science degree in computer engineering technology from Savannah State College, Class of 1994.

The Staff Sup- port Council of Savannah State University recognizes staff members each fall and spring semester in three categories – Service Excellence, Innovation, Unsung Hero – who have exemplified prestige in contributing to the improvement, quality and performance of the university. During Staff Appreciation Day, the Staff Person of the Year is awarded to one of the previously nominated recipients who receives the most peer votes from campus staff.

In Spring 2022, Pitts earned the Unsung Hero Award, which recognizes a staff member who works behind the scenes, and continues to go above and beyond the call of duty to improve the university experience for students and co-workers.

Other staff award nominees included Patricia Ogden, executive director of Information Technology Services, and Tamera Waterman, director of GEAR UP, for Service Excellence; Teah Jones, retention specialist in the Center for Student Success and Retention for Unsung Hero; and Jeff Miley, custodian in Physical Plant Operations for innovation.

The Staff Support Council is responsible for the advancement of the university’s staff members and serves as the governing body and communication representation for all staff to university administration.