Savannah State University Honors 50-Year Tradition in Recognition of NROTC Students

Savannah State University’s Department of Naval Science recently held Spring Review, an annual Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) event to recognize and honor midshipmen for their outstanding performance during the academic school year. Officer candidates currently attending the fouryear program, midshipmen, will commission as an Ensigns in the United States Navy or Second Lieutenants in the United States Marine Corps upon completion.

“This honored tradition spans more than 50 years at Savannah State University, and allows our midshipmen to offer their gratitude for the continued support from their family and friends, and it showcases the citizenship, service to our nation, and leadership accomplishment required in the military profession of arms,” said Assistant Marine Officer Instructor Gunnery Sgt. Jason Thompson. “The midshipmen accomplish so much during their time in the NROTC program. Typically, they are some of the best students on campus. Their academics, community involvement, physical fitness and leadership capabilities stand out among the student body.”

During the event, students received awards for which they qualified and are nominated for by active-duty staff or local and national veteran organizations, of which approximately 80 percent are sponsored.

The mission of Savannah State University’s NROTC Program is to develop young men and women morally, mentally and physically, and to instill in them the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for leadership positions in the United States Navy and Marine Corps.

