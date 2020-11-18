Savannah State University Foundation Announces Melvin D. Williams Endowment Fund

Savannah State University (SSU) alumni Melvin D. Williams has generously gifted the SSU Foundation, Inc. with a $25,000 endowment fund to establish the James Monroe Hall Scholarship for needbased students.

Williams, retired president of Nicor Gas and senior vice president of Southern Company Gas, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Savannah State University. The scholarship honors his late uncle, also an SSU alumni.

With esteem, class and distinction, Hall, (. ‘59), devoted his life’s work to educating youth, uplifting his community, and sup- porting his beloved SSU. A proud military veteran of the U.S. Army, Hall was a lifetime member of the NAACP, Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum, Woodville-Tompkins High School Hall of Fame and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. The first in his entire family to graduate from college, Hall gave his all to help others and exemplified an unwavering dedication to his family and friends.

“James Monroe Hall was quite community oriented and involved in his church,” said Sula Hall, widow of Hall. “He worked extremely hard while he was a student. He attended Savannah State College on an athletic scholarship and this was one of the goals he achieved.

He was the first in his family to get a high school diploma and the first to attend college. Simply put, he was an ordinary man doing extraordinary things. He often said, ‘If he could help someone, then his life would not be in vain.’”

The fund was established with an initial gift and is solely for the purpose of attracting and providing financial awards to students enrolled and matriculating at Savannah State University.

Donors may contribute additional gifts to the fund at any time.

The SSU Foundation is a Georgia non-profit corporation with the purpose of receiving, investing and administering the private support of Savannah State University. The mission of the Foundation is to support and enhance the University by encouraging charitable gifts from alumni and friends leading to academic programs of excellence. This allows the University to build upon a growing reputation of quality and value beyond the traditional resources provided by state appropriations or student tuition and fees. If you would be interested in financially supporting the University or contributing to the James Monroe Hall Scholarship, contact University Advancement by calling 912-358-3059 or visit www.savannahstate.edu/university advancement/.