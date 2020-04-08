Savannah State University Continues Online Instruction for May and Summer Semesters

Savannah State University (SSU) and all University System of Georgia (USG) institutions will continue to deliver instruction remotely during May and summer semesters, with only limited exceptions.

While half of SSU’s summer courses are typically offered online, we are transitioning to offer all of our courses online to current and prospective Savannah State University students. “Our dedicated faculty have worked quickly to transition their courses to this format,” said Reginald Leseane, Ph.D., interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “Not only that, but they have embraced providing the best online experience for our students to keep them engaged in their studies.”

SSU and the other USG institutions are tentatively planning to return to normal on-campus operations for the fall semester should guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health allow it.

In the interim, all institutions have been asked to continue their current telework and flexible work strategies for faculty and staff. USG institutions overall have remained open, with only minimal staff physically on-site to ensure continuity of certain services.

We continue to prioritize the safety of our students, faculty and staff as we do our part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia, and fulfill our mission to graduate our students in these challenging times.

The USG has provided resources to assist students in navigating online classes available at https:// www.usg.edu/keep_ learning_ usg. For information about Savannah State University admissions, call (912) 358-4338 or emailadmissions@savannahstate.edu.