Savannah State University Clears Student Debt

Savannah State University has canceled account balances for students enrolled in Spring 2020 through Summer 2021 semesters. The university received substantial support from the federal government under the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The balances of 220 former students were cleared, a total of just over $331,000.

“We are thrilled to provide this financial relief to our students,” President Kimberly Ballard-Washington said. “From the start of the pandemic, our faculty and staff have been focused on protecting students’ health and wellbeing and worked to provide technical support that allowed them to continue their education virtually and in the classroom. Now we have been able to provide this additional and much-needed support to students whose education was interrupted because of COVID-19.”

Previous HEERF funds have enabled Savannah State to:

• Provide emer- gency financial aid grants to students

• Provide reimbursements for housing and meals – Spring 2020

Savannah State is committed to removing barriers for students and continues to serve as a catalyst for their goals. For more information about Savannah State University, visit SavannahState.edu.