Savannah State University Annual Scholarship Gala Garners $250,000 For Students

Savannah State University’s Annual Scholarship Gala raised $250,000 in support of students needing financial assistance to earn a college degree. Proceeds from the affair provide scholarship support for deserving students. A check presentation was held during the blacktie event Saturday evening at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront. Each year, community members are given a meaningful opportunity to support student scholarships with various sponsorship levels, corporate and advertising opportunities. In addition, one community organization and five distinguished individuals were honored with Awards of Excellence for their contributions to the university and the greater community in leadership, philanthropy, scholarship and service. “We are so grateful for the support we received from the SSU Foundation, Inc., as well as, the corporate sponsorships and community support from alumni and friends to help further our students’ education and to increase degree attainment for those who may not otherwise be able to attend college,” said Kimberly Ballard-Washington, J.D., President of Savannah State University. “The generosity of those who have contributed to student scholarships leaves a lasting impact in our city and changes the lives of these exceptional students. It means so much.”

The evening included Awards of Excellence in Leadership recognizing the Mayor of the City of Savannah, Van R. Johnson, II, and the late Georgia State Representative Edward “Mickey” Stephens. Alumna Beulah Rucker Oliver, Class of 1944, was posthumously honored with an Award of Excellence in Scholarship for her dedication to education. Alumnus Wilburn Eason, Class of 1973, was recognized with an Award of Excellence in Philanthropy for giving back to the university since 1977. Richard C. Kessler also earned recognition with an Award of Excellence in Entrepreneurship for his vision and economic impact in bringing The Kessler Enterprise, Inc., to the Savannah area. HCA Healthcare’s Memorial Health earned the Award of Excellence in Service for its positive impact in the 35 counties it serves across the southeast Georgia and southern South Carolina area.

The Savannah State University (SSU) Foundation is a Georgia non-profit corporation with the purpose of receiving, investing and administering the private support of SSU by encouraging charitable gifts from alumni and friends leading to academic programs of excellence. These gifts allow the university to build upon a growing reputation of quality and value beyond the traditional resources provided by state appropriations or student tuition and fees. If you would be interested in financially supporting the university, contact University

Advancement by calling 912-358-3059 or visit give. savannahstate.edu.