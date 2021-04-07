Savannah State University Announces Spring 2021 Commencement Plans

To honor the spring graduating Class of 2021, Savannah State University (SSU) will hold three ceremonies at Tiger Arena for designated colleges, on the following dates and times:

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences: Friday, May 7 | 9 a.m.

College of Business Administration and College of Education: Friday, May 7 | 5 p.m.

College of Sciences and Technology: Saturday, May 8 | 9 a.m.

More than 380 students will receive master’s, bachelor’s and/or associate degrees.

Students, faculty and staff were surveyed to determine their preference for where and how ceremonies would take place. To comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, each student will be allowed to invite a maximum of four guests. Students and guests will be required to wear masks during the event, and all ceremonies will be live streamed online at savannahstate.edu/commencement.

