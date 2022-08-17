Savannah State University Announces Selection of New Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs

Savannah State University (SSU) has named Yolanda W. Page, Ph.D., the new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective September 6.

In this role, Page will serve as the chief academic officer for the university and will provide academic leadership, guidance, and resources between the academic and other units on campus to create an integrated student experience. As a strategic leader, Page will guide the academic direction of the university and foster a cohesive leadership team across all academic and administrative support units that reflect the university’s mission as an integral part of its overall intellectual commitment to teaching excellence and research. “Having been a student, faculty member and administrator at an HBCU, Dr. Page brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and perspective to Savannah State University,” said President Kimberly Ballard Washington. “After a nationwide search, we are proud to welcome her to the University by the Sea. She has decades of experience working closely with faculty to improve student outcomes, and we look forward to her leadership in academic affairs as we continue to build upon the rich history and promising future of this institution.”

Page comes to Savannah State from Dillard University, New Orleans, La., a private HBCU, where she served as Vice President in the Division of Academic Affairs and Professor of English. During her 28-year career in higher education, she has held additional leadership roles as dean, assistant dean, department chairperson, and program director. Under Dr. Page’s leadership, Dillard University’s Division of Academic Affairs secured approximately $40 million in external funding. She also successfully led reaccreditation processes and the development of several academic and co-curricular initiatives.

“In addition to being a savvy, clairvoyant and veteran administrator, Dr. Page possesses myriad intangible qualities that do not show up on a resume,” said Dr. Kenneth Jordan, professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences, and a member of the search committee. “She is charismatic, dynamic, personable, congenial, and pleasant to work with. She supports Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and believes in a broadbrush approach that leaves no one behind.”

Dr. Page earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Business Management from Dillard University and a Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in American and African American Literature from Louisiana State University. Dr. Page has studied abroad in Ghana as a United Negro College Fund/Mellon International Faculty Seminar Fellow and is a certified Supplemental Instruction Supervisor. She has worked extensively with high-risk students, first-generation students, and learning communities.

Dr. Page has received numerous awards including the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) Chief Academic Officer Award, and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education recognized her as one of 25 outstanding women in higher education (2017). She has completed leadership development programs with the American Council on Education, CIC, and Millennial Leadership Institute.