Savannah State Students Win In Global World Trade Center Competition

National Office Systems (NOS), a contract furnishings and interior design firm headquartered in Savannah, in partnership with WorldTrade Center Savannah (WTCSav) honored and presented the winning check to Savannah State University graduate student Sade Shofidiya, for being the global winner of the World Trade Centers Association Foundation (WCTAF) competition.

Two Savannah State University students were named the winners of the Peace Through Competition for their Foster Beelief project. The all-female team’s entry, Foster Beelief, is a student-led honeybee charity working to promote sustainability through the education of the at-risk honeybee population, increasing STEM interests and environmental stewardship, building stronger industry and community partnerships, and increasing citizen involvement in communities.

The team competed against 33 teams from 24 countries around the globe.

The Foster Beelief team, otherwise known as “The Hive,” is led by Shofidiya, from Chicago, Ill who serves as the team’s Chief Executive Officer, and Karen Rerez, from Dallas, Texas, who serves as Chief Logistics Officer. Both women are former WTCSav interns and current graduate students at SSU.

Foster Beelief is a double-pronged initiative. On one hand, Foster Beelief’s educational outreach program promotes an appreciation for wildlife, sustainable practices and pro-citizen behavior amongst low-income communities.

On the other side, the consumable plants from Foster Beelief’s pollinator gardens will function as a food source for both the honeybee and these communities impacted by food deserts, thus fulfilling the social need for healthier food options in marginalized communities while helping to sustain the honeybees.

The Foster Beelief Team was sponsored by National Office Systems in the competition. As part of their “Foster-AHive” Program, a hive is now installed in National Office System’s courtyard in further support of this winning project. Hives on your property demonstrate your commitment to sustainability and making a positive impact on the environment while supporting plant production, pollinator health, the public health of future generations and student research

The Peace Through Trade Competition is a student contest for the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders hosted by WTCAF. Teams were asked to present an original project, product or other innovative ideas that “exemplifies and promotes social innovation and sustainability through collaboration, fair trade and ethical business practices.” The project also needed to address one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Foster Beelief addressed seven of these goals.