Savannah State Receives Gift From Savannah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

By Savannah Tribune | on July 08, 2020

Edna Branch Jackson presents the donation to SSU Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington
Savannah State University Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington accepted a gift of $11,000 from the Savannah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. on June 26, 2020.

Savannah Alumnae Chapter President Sametria McFall presented a $10,000 check to fund needbased scholarships. The $1,000 balance will be used toward the Georgia Branch Dillard Scholarship, which was established by chapter member Edna Branch Jackson in honor of her mother.

The chapter’s donation was made possible by proceeds from hosting the 2020 state cluster meeting held in January at the Savannah Trade Center.

