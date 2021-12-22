Savannah State Honors Graduate With President’s Second Mile Award

Khayree J. Hasan has been named the recipient of Savannah State University’s President’s Second Mile Award, the highest honor presented to a graduating senior based upon character, values, leadership, and service to the university and the larger community. During each commencement ceremony, the award is presented to a deserving student in recognition of stellar and meritorious achievement.

The College of Education’s third graduate of Middle Grades Educa- tion with a concentration in English, Language Arts, and Social Studies, Hasan is from Decatur, Ga. Described by peers as a role model who is self-motivated, humble, ambitious, and a servant leader, one student said Hasan is “the go-to guy for everything, whether he is helping you jump your car, or voicing the concerns of the student body to the President of the university.” One administrator called him a gifted scholar with true determination.

During his time at Savannah State, Hasan served as a mentor, peer counselor, SSU Man of the Year, Student Government Association Vice President and President, and as the Collegiate 100 President. He is an honors student, graduating cum laude, and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity incorporated. Hasan has gotten a job as a teacher and will return home to begin work in January 2022 in the DeKalb County School District where he grew up.

“I realized that helping children and helping those who are behind me is the most important thing,” said Hasan. “My plan is to be able to give back to the community I came from and show others that you can make it anywhere.”