Savannah State Holds Annual Honors Convocation

Savannah State University held their Annual Honors Convocation last Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Student Union Ballroom. Hundreds of family members and friends were in attendance to congratulate their Honorees.

Dr. Sametria Mc- Fall, Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs presided over the event.

The ceremony began with the Academic Processional followed by the presentation of Colors by the SSU Army Reserve Officer Training Corps Color Guard. The SSU Concert Choir rendered The Star-Spangled Banner. Ms. Vanessa Washington a Sophomore in Africana Studies presented the Inspirational Thought.

Introduction of the Student Speakers were presented by: Dr. Reginald Leseane, Dean, College Of Business Administration; Dr. David Marshall, Dean, College Of Liberal Arts And Social Sciences; Dr. Cora Thompson, Interim Dean, College Of Education; and Dr. Mohamad Mustafa, Dean, College Of Sciences And Technology.

Student Speakers included: Henry Tome, College Of Business Administration; Chloe Willard, College Of Liberal Arts And Social Sciences; Ja’Nadja Williams, College Of Education and Ja’Mauri Brown, College Of Sciences And Technology.

SSU President Kimberly Ballard-Washington, J. D. presented the Board of Regents Academic Achievement Award to Mr. Kenneth Lockhart, Senior, Electronics Engineering Technology.

Dr. Sametria McFall recognized the participating Medallion Scholars including the Gold (4.0 GPA); Silver (3.5-3.9 GPA); Bronze (3.0- 3.49 GPA). All Blue Ribbon Scholars were also recognized.

Following acknowledgements and remarks by President Kimberly Ballard Washington, the audience sang the Alma Mater, “Savannah State University Hymn” and proceeded with the Recessional.