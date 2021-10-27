Savannah Speech & Hearing Center Offers Stroke Survivor Support Group

Savannah Speech & Hearing Center, a nonprofit organization providing comprehensive services to children and adults with speech, language, and/or hearing problems in the Savannah area for the past 65 years, is pleased to resume its support group for survivors of stroke or traumatic brain injury as well as their family or caregivers.

The “Speak Easy” support group meets each Friday morning from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. at Savannah Speech and Hearing Center located at 5414 Skidaway Road in Savannah. All meetings are free and open to the public. Masks are currently required in consideration of the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic.

The program is conducted by administrative staff and volunteers who are supervised by the speech pathology staff. Group participants work on improving and maintaining skills associated with speaking, listening, reading, and writing.

Please contact Jenna Harcher at Savannah Speech & Hearing by calling 912.355.4601 or by emailing Jharcher@speechandhearingsav.org for more information.