Savannah Speech & Hearing Center Offers Stroke Survivor Support Group

By Savannah Tribune | on October 27, 2021

Savannah Speech & Hearing Center, a nonprofit organization providing comprehensive services to children and adults with speech, language, and/or hearing problems in the Savannah area for the past 65 years, is pleased to resume its support group for survivors of stroke or traumatic brain injury as well as their family or caregivers.

The “Speak Easy” support group meets each Friday morning from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. at Savannah Speech and Hearing Center located at 5414 Skidaway Road in Savannah. All meetings are free and open to the public. Masks are currently required in consideration of the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic.

The program is conducted by administrative staff and volunteers who are supervised by the speech pathology staff. Group participants work on improving and maintaining skills associated with speaking, listening, reading, and writing.

Please contact Jenna Harcher at Savannah Speech & Hearing by calling 912.355.4601 or by emailing Jharcher@speechandhearingsav.org for more information.

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Savannah State University’s Band Ranked Among Nation’s Best
COVID Testing Site Changes
Chatham Retired Educators Association News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.